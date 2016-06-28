版本:
BRIEF-Aethlon Medical announces $12.5 mln at the market program

June 28 Aethlon Medical Inc

* Aethlon Medical announces $12.5 million at the market program

* Filed prospectus supplement under which it may sell up to $12.5 million of its common stock through an "at--market" equity offering program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

