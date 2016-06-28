版本:
2016年 6月 28日

BRIEF-JLL to buy MSCI's Global Corporate Occupiers Benchmarking Business

June 28 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc

* MSCI's Global Occupiers Business will now be known as JLL Global Benchmarking Services

* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire MSCI's Global Corporate Occupiers Benchmarking (global occupiers) business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

