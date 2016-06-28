版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 23:51 BJT

BRIEF-Suffolk Bancorp - $16 million termination fee payable to People's United

June 28 Suffolk Bancorp

* Says termination fee of $16 million will be payable by co to People's United upon termination of merger agreement Source - 1.usa.gov/290ygUI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

