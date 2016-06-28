版本:
BRIEF-Roka Sports says it has raised about $12.1 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

June 28 (Reuters) -

* Roka Sports Inc says it has raised about $12.1 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Roka Sports Inc disclosed in Form D to U.S. SEC that total offering amount was $12.6 million - SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/28YaoRj (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

