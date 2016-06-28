版本:
BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT says $60 mln bought deal financing

June 28 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - WPT Industrial REIT announces us$60 million bought deal financing and us$15 million concurrent private placement

* WPT Industrial REIT - to sell to a syndicate of underwriters on a bought deal basis, 5.4 mln units of reit at a price of us$11.05 per unit

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust -Alberta Investment Management Corporation intends to purchase 1.4 mln units of reit at $11.05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

