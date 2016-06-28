BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT says $60 mln bought deal financing

June 28 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment
WPT Industrial REIT announces us$60 million bought deal
financing and us$15 million concurrent private placement
* WPT Industrial REIT - to sell to a syndicate of
underwriters on a bought deal basis, 5.4 mln units of reit at a
price of us$11.05 per unit
* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust -Alberta
Investment Management Corporation intends to purchase 1.4 mln
units of reit at $11.05 per unit
