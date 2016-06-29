BRIEF-UQM Technologies executes on its China expansion strategy

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 28 UQM Technologies Inc :
* UQM Technologies Inc executes on its china expansion strategy with announcement of definitive agreement with hybrid kinetic group limited to invest $48 million in UQM
* Purchase price is $0.72 per share
* UQM Technologies Inc says terms of agreement were unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Transaction will bring approximately $48 million in cash to UQM
* Following closing of deal, UQM's board will be increased to nine directors
* Hkg, through unit, to purchase newly issued UQM common shares that will represent 58% of uqm,54% on fully-diluted basis
* UQM Technologies Inc says uqm's headquarters will remain in Longmont, Colorado
* UQM Technologies Inc says BDA partners is acting as financial advisor to UQM
* Agreement calls for HKG to purchase newly issued uqm common shares that will represent 58% of UQM, and 54% on a fully-diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.