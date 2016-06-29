BRIEF-UQM Technologies executes on its China expansion strategy

June 28 UQM Technologies Inc :

* UQM Technologies Inc executes on its china expansion strategy with announcement of definitive agreement with hybrid kinetic group limited to invest $48 million in UQM

* Purchase price is $0.72 per share

* UQM Technologies Inc says terms of agreement were unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Transaction will bring approximately $48 million in cash to UQM

* Following closing of deal, UQM's board will be increased to nine directors

* UQM Technologies Inc says uqm's headquarters will remain in Longmont, Colorado

* UQM Technologies Inc says BDA partners is acting as financial advisor to UQM

* Agreement calls for HKG to purchase newly issued uqm common shares that will represent 58% of UQM, and 54% on a fully-diluted basis