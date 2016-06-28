BRIEF-Noodles & co says custimers can safely use credit, debit cards at all company locations

June 28 Noodles & Co
* Provides notice of data security incident
* Credit and debit cards used at affected locations are no
longer at risk from malware involved in this incident
* Data security incident may have compromised security of
payment information of some guests who used debit or credit
cards
* Working to implement additional procedures to further
secure guests' debit and credit card information, including
removing malware
* Working with united states secret service to investigate
this incident
* Data security incident involved payment information of
some guests at certain co's locations between jan 31, 2016 and
june 2, 2016
* Guests can safely use their credit and debit cards at
noodles & company locations
* On may 17, 2016, noodles & company began investigating
unusual activity its credit card processor reported to company
* Noodles & company immediately began working with
third-party forensic experts to investigate reports
* Been working with third-party forensic investigators to
determine how security compromise occurred and what information
was affected
* Notice has not been delayed by law enforcement
* On june 2, discovered suspicious activity on computer
systems indicating potential compromise of debit, credit card
data used at some locations
