BRIEF-Geberit says selling Koralle Group to AFG Arbonia-Forster

June 29 Geberit AG

* Is selling Koralle Group to AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG, effective 1 July 2016

* The provider of shower enclosures, which primarily operates in the Swiss, German And Austrian markets, generated net sales of around eur 40 million in 2015 with a workforce of 240

* Both contracting parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

