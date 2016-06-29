BRIEF-Geberit says selling Koralle Group to AFG Arbonia-Forster

BRIEF-Kudelski: OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises
OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises
June 29 Geberit AG
* Is selling Koralle Group to AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG, effective 1 July 2016
* The provider of shower enclosures, which primarily operates in the Swiss, German And Austrian markets, generated net sales of around eur 40 million in 2015 with a workforce of 240
* Both contracting parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.