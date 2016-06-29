BRIEF-Moody's - Deteriorating operating conditions weigh on Hong Kong's banking system

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Moody's:
* Deteriorating operating conditions weigh on Hong Kong's banking system
* Outlook for the Hong Kong banking system over the next 12-18 months is negative.
* Negative outlook for Hong Kong's banking system on expectation that large banks in territory to receive less support from government of Hong Kong
* Territory is also set to see gradually rising borrowing costs
Source text for Eikon: )
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.