BRIEF-Horizon Pharma submits supplemental NDA for RAVICTI oral liquid

June 29 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma PLC submits supplemental NDA for RAVICTI oral liquid to expand age range for management of urea cycle disorders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

