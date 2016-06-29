BRIEF-Alcoa Upstream Corp files Form 10 registration statement with U.S. SEC

June 29 Alcoa Upstream Corp
* Files Form 10 registration statement with U.S. SEC in
connection with co's spinoff plan - SEC filing
* Upstream co will include five business units that today
make up global primary products-bauxite, alumina, aluminum, cast
products and energy
* Upstream co will also include rolled products business
unit consisting of rolling mill operations in warrick, indiana
and saudi arabia
* Separation will occur by means of pro rata distribution by
alcoa inc of at least 80.1% shares of newly formed upstream
company
* Alcoa co has commitments to fund its pension plans,
provide payments for other postretirement benefit plans, and
fund capital projects
* Alcoa will continue to own the value-add businesses, and
will become the value-add company
* Alcoa will change its name to arconic inc
* Alcoa upstream corp to change name to "alcoa corporation",
will apply for authorization to list stock on nyse under symbol
"aa"
* Alcoa upstream corp says arconic inc will change its stock
symbol from "aa" to "arnc"
