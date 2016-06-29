版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 19:30 BJT

BRIEF-Tat Technologies appoints Amos Malka as chairman of board

June 29 Tat Technologies Ltd

* Appointed Amos Malka as chairman of board of directors; Malka will replace Shmuel Vlodinger as new chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐