2016年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Ginkgo Bioworks says partners with Amyris Inc

June 29 Ginkgo Bioworks -

* Co, Amyris announced partnership, which will enable companies to jointly develop products

* Partnership is expected to generate over $300 million in incremental value for both companies over next 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

