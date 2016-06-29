版本:
BRIEF-Natera and Illumina extend supply agreement, broaden existing partnership to include oncology field

June 29 (Reuters) -

* Natera and Illumina extend supply agreement, broaden existing partnership to include oncology field Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

