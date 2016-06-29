版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三

BRIEF-Avino announces extension of concentrates prepayment agreement with Samsung C&T

June 29 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd

* Avino announces extension of concentrates prepayment agreement with Samsung C&T

* Agreement with Samsung C&T U.K. Ltd. Originally announced has been extended to July 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

