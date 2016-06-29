版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Airlines to launch daily, nonstop service between Seattle and San Luis Obispo

June 29 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Says will launch daily, nonstop service between Seattle and San Luis Obispo, California, on April 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

