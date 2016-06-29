版本:
BRIEF-IC Potash Corp appoints CFO

June 29 Ic Potash Corp

* IC Potash announces results of 2016 annual shareholders' meeting and management changes

* Has appointed Kevin Strong as chief financial officer

* Kevin strong replaces Ken Kramer

* John Stubbs replaces George Poling as chairman of board of directors of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

