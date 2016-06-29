版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-AGCO Corp says to acquire Cimbria Holdings for about $340 mln

June 29 AGCO Corp -

* AGCO extends its grain storage and seed handling business with acquisition of cimbria

* AGCO Corp says has agreed to acquire Cimbria Holdings Ltd. for approximately $340 million from silverfleet capital

* AGCO Corp says deal is expected to close in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

