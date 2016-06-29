版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三

BRIEF-Elliott associates, affiliates say combined economic exposure of about 9.9 pct in LifeLock

June 29 LifeLock Inc

* Elliott Associates and affiliates say they have combined economic exposure of about 9.9 pct in LifeLock as of June 28 versus previous stake of 8.8 percent Source text - 1.usa.gov/292ocLb Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

