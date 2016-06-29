版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-Equity Residential says may offer and sell up to 13 mln shares - SEC filing

June 29 Equity Residential

* Says it may offer and sell up to 13 million common shares - SEC filing

* Says entered into a distribution agreement with certain sales agents for the proposed offering Source: (1.usa.gov/297Cttd ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

