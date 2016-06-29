版本:
BRIEF-Invisio Communications gets SEK 100 mln order from US Army

June 29 Invisio Communications AB :

* Invisio receives 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.76 million) order from the US Army

* Delivery is planned to take place successively and be completed within next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5039 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

