BRIEF-Vestas secures 53 MW order in Colorado, US

June 29 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

* Says has received a firm and unconditional order from Xcel Energy Inc. for 53 MW of V110-2.0 MW turbine components.

* Says will be delivered to Xcel Energy in December 2016.

* Says order follows a conditional agreement to supply up to 600 MW for Xcel Energy's Rush Creek Wind Project.

* Says turbine nacelles, blades, and towers will be produced at Vestas' Colorado factories.