瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 16:21 BJT

BRIEF-MCH Group acquires online platform "Curiator"

June 29 Mch Group AG

* Acquires online platform "Curiator" and appoints it founders Source text: bit.ly/293dXJe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

