BRIEF-MCH Group acquires online platform "Curiator"

BRIEF-Kudelski: OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises
* OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Mch Group AG
* Acquires online platform "Curiator" and appoints it founders Source text: bit.ly/293dXJe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.