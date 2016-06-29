版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 16:38 BJT

BRIEF-GAM Holding says deal & integration costs from Cantab acquisition seen at $6 mln - conf call

June 29 GAM Holding AG :

* Says deal & integration costs from Cantab acquisition expected to be approx. $6 million - conf call

* Majority of deal & integrations costs will be held in 2016 - conf call

* Dividend policy unchanged - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

