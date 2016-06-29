BRIEF-GAM Holding says deal & integration costs from Cantab acquisition seen at $6 mln - conf call

BRIEF-Kudelski: OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises
* OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 GAM Holding AG :
* Says deal & integration costs from Cantab acquisition expected to be approx. $6 million - conf call
* Majority of deal & integrations costs will be held in 2016 - conf call
* Dividend policy unchanged - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.