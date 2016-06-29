版本:
BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy says continues alternative financing talks

June 29 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Says continues to discuss with different funding sources about alternative financing plans

* Says different funding sources include introduction of strategic investors to invest into Yingli or units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

