版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 23:02 BJT

BRIEF-Range resources says increased size of board of directors

June 29 Range Resources Corp

* On june 27, increased size of range board by one director and appointed innamorati to fill open position on range board - sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/29eYTrT (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

