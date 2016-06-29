BRIEF-Evolution Petroleum announces settlement of Denbury litigation

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Evolution Petroleum Corp
* Evolution Petroleum announces settlement of Denbury litigation
* Evolution Petroleum announces settlement of Denbury litigation
* Evolution Petroleum Corp says pursuant to settlement agreement, evolution will receive a cash payment of $27.5 million on or prior to June 30, 2016
* Entered into a settlement agreement regarding its litigation with Denbury Onshore, Llc, a subsidiary of Denbury Resources
* Parties also reached agreements on other contractual issues related to co's proportionate ownership of co 2 recycle facility
* In addition, evolution will convey to Denbury approximately 0.2% of its overriding royalty interest effective as of july 1, 2016
* Substantial majority of cash settlement proceeds expected to be offset by existing net operating loss
* Settlement further provides evolution access to certain geological, geophysical and technical information regarding delhi field Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.