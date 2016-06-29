版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Lipocine gets complete response letter for LPCN 1021 from FDA

June 29 Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine receives complete response letter (crl) for LPCN 1021 From U.S. Food And Drug Administration

* Crl identified deficiencies related to dosing algorithm for label

* Says received a CRL from United States Food And Drug Administration ("fda") regarding its NDA for LPCN 1021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐