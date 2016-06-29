版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-Actinium Pharmaceuticals initiates pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial

June 29 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Actinium Pharmaceuticals initiates pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial

* Says pivotal Phase 3 Sierra trial is a multi-center, randomized, controlled study that will enroll 150 patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐