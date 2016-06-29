BRIEF-LMI Aerospace to close Wichita sheet-metal fabrication operation

June 29 Lmi Aerospace Inc

* LMI Aerospace to close Wichita sheet-metal fabrication operation

* Says remaining work will transfer to LMI Mexicali location to further integrate operations

* Says equipment and work packages will be transferred in phases between now and end of september

* Says "recognize impact this will have on 36 employees and temporary workers at Wichita-Esthner"

* Says affected employees will receive job-placement assistance

* Plant's core work statement impacted by significant decline on legacy large commercial widebody and business, regional jet platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)