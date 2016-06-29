BRIEF-LMI Aerospace to close Wichita sheet-metal fabrication operation

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Lmi Aerospace Inc
* LMI Aerospace to close Wichita sheet-metal fabrication operation
* Says remaining work will transfer to LMI Mexicali location to further integrate operations
* Says equipment and work packages will be transferred in phases between now and end of september
* Says "recognize impact this will have on 36 employees and temporary workers at Wichita-Esthner"
* Says affected employees will receive job-placement assistance
* Plant's core work statement impacted by significant decline on legacy large commercial widebody and business, regional jet platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.