BRIEF-Opus Bank announces additional $1 bln commitment to help expand businesses

June 29 Opus Bank

* Opus Bank announces additional $1 billion commitment to help expand businesses and drive economic and job growth in California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

