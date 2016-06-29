版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Alcoa says separation of upstream business, Alcoa Corp to be completed in second half of 2016

June 29 Alcoa Inc

* Separation of upstream business and Alcoa Corp on track to be completed in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

