BRIEF-Rollins acquires Safeguard Pest Control

June 29 Rollins Inc

* Rollins acquires Safeguard Pest Control

* Owners Paul Butterick and Tim Sheehan will stay on to run company operations

* Says acquisition closed today and is Rollins' first company-owned operation in United Kingdom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

