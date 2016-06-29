版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Centurylink acquires networking assets from company formerly known as Active Broadband Networks

June 29 Centurylink Inc

* Centurylink acquires networking assets from the company formerly known as Active Broadband Networks

* Centurylink Inc says has acquired certain strategic assets of company formerly known as active broadband networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐