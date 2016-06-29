BRIEF-Baxter International announces health canada approval of AMIA automated peritoneal dialysis system

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Baxter International Inc
* Baxter international says announces health canada approval of AMIA automated peritoneal dialysis system with sharesource connectivity platform
* Says plans to initiate a pilot launch of AMIA APD system with sharesource in canada in late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.