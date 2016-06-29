版本:
BRIEF-Baxter International announces health canada approval of AMIA automated peritoneal dialysis system

June 29 Baxter International Inc

* Baxter international says announces health canada approval of AMIA automated peritoneal dialysis system with sharesource connectivity platform

* Says plans to initiate a pilot launch of AMIA APD system with sharesource in canada in late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

