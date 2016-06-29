BRIEF-BioPharmX announces positive topline Phase 2a clinical trial results for BPX-01

June 29 BioPharmX Corp

* Announces positive topline Phase 2A clinical trial results for BPX-01 in patients with acne-causing bacteria

* Says results from first human trial of BPX-01 showed product reported no cutaneous toxicity, resulted in no adverse effects

Biopharmx Corp says expects to begin enrollment of its Phase 2B study by end of summer