2016年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Acuity Brands reports Q3 adjusted shr $2.06

June 29 Acuity Brands Inc

* Acuity Brands reports record quarterly results

* Q3 adjusted shr $2.06

* Q3 shr $1.69

* Q3 sales $851.5 mln vs I/B/E/S view $847.8 mln

* Q3 shr view $2.03 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

