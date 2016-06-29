版本:
BRIEF-Ibio Inc says gets new patent for fibrosis treatment products

June 29 Ibio Inc

* Says receives new patent for its biotherapeutic products for treatment of fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

