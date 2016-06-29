版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of Ozarks receives federal reserve approval for Community & Southern Holdings, C1 Financial merger transactions

June 29 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Ozarks, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for community & southern holdings, inc. And c1 financial, inc. Merger transactions

* Bank of the Ozarks Inc says anticipates closing C&S transaction on or about July 20, 2016 and closing c1 transaction on or about July 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐