BRIEF-Bank of Ozarks receives federal reserve approval for Community & Southern Holdings, C1 Financial merger transactions

* Bank of Ozarks, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for community & southern holdings, inc. And c1 financial, inc. Merger transactions

* Bank of the Ozarks Inc says anticipates closing C&S transaction on or about July 20, 2016 and closing c1 transaction on or about July 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )