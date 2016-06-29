版本:
BRIEF-HP Inc commits to zero deforestation by 2020

June 29 Hp Inc

* HP commits to zero deforestation by 2020

* Says all hp brand paper and paper-based product packaging will be derived from certified and recycled sources by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

