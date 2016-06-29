版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 21:59 BJT

BRIEF-Synchrony Financial says makes investment in flexReceipts

June 29 Synchrony Financial

* Announces a strategic investment in Flexreceipts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

