BRIEF-Viex Capital Advisors reports 5.7 pct stake in Immersion Corp - SEC filing

June 29 Immersion Corp

* Viex Capital Advisors LLC reports 5.7 percent stake in Immersion Corp, as of June 24, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (1.usa.gov/295Khwe ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

