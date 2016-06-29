版本:
BRIEF-Worthington Industries reports Q4 earnings per share $0.92

June 29 Worthington Industries Inc

* Worthington reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.92

* Qtrly net sales $714.7 million versus $846.0 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $692.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

