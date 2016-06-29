BRIEF-Amyris Inc enters into strategic partnership agreement with Ginkgo Bioworks

June 29 (Reuters) -

* Amyris inc says on june 28, 2016 co entered into a strategic partnership agreement with ginkgo bioworks, inc

* Amyris inc says co will transfer certain intellectual property to ginkgo by june 30, 2016 in exchange for a fee of $20 million to be paid by ginkgo

* Amyris inc says co would issue to ginkgo an option to purchase 5 million shares of common stock of company at an exercise price of $0.50 Source - 1.usa.gov/294nhM3