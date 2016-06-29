版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 22:02 BJT

BRIEF-Strategic Fuel Fund interested in buying Chevron's stake in Cape Town refinery- Bloomberg

June 29 (Reuters) -

* South Africa's state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund said has interest in buying Chevron's stake in a Cape Town oil refinery- Bloomberg, citing statement Source text : (bloom.bg/29cdsPy) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

