2016年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies - Adoption of $50 million 10B5-1 plan

June 29 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc

* Net1 announces adoption of $50 million 10B5-1 plan

* Says rule 10B5-1 plan for purpose of repurchasing approximately $50 million of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

