BRIEF-Valspar says shareholders approve proposed transaction with Sherwin-Williams Co

June 29 Valspar Corp :

* Valspar Corp says shareholders approve proposed transaction with Sherwin-Williams Company

* Valspar shareholders approve proposed transaction with the Sherwin-Williams Company

* Transaction is expected to close by end of Q1 calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

