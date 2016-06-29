版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-Bio Path Holdings announces $10 million registered direct offering

June 29 Bio Path Holdings Inc

* Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. announces $10 million registered direct offering

* Bio Path Holdings Inc says has agreed to sale and issuance to healthcare focused institutional investors of 5.9 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐