版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 00:04 BJT

BRIEF-Manitoba Telecom Services receives court approval for BCE transaction

June 29 Manitoba Telecom Services Inc

* Mts receives court approval for BCE transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

