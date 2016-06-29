版本:
中国
2016年 6月 30日

BRIEF-Southern Co, AGL resources receive final merger approval from New Jersey regulators

June 29 Southern Co

* Southern company, agl resources receive final merger approval from new jersey regulators

* Southern Company and AGL Resources intend to close transaction on or around July 1 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

